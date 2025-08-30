Murder of Andriy Parubiy — law enforcement officers held a press conference

At 5:30 PM on August 30, law enforcement agencies held a press conference regarding the murder of former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy.

The press conference was broadcast live by Suspilne.

The main thing about it:

The deceased was shot about 8 times. The identity of the perpetrator has not yet been established.

The crime was very carefully planned.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the police, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the prosecutorʼs office.

They fired from a short-barreled firearm. The weapon has not been identified at this time.

Materials have been prepared regarding the illegal leakage of investigation materials [video] into Telegram channels.

Various versions are being considered, including a Russian trace.

There is no reason to link this murder to the murder of Iryna Farion [July 19, 2024 in Lviv].

The murder of Andriy Parubiy

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv on August 30, 2025. According to police, at around noon, 102 received a report of a shooting in the Frankivsk district of Lviv. As a result of the injuries received, the victim died on the spot.

A special operation "Siren" was reported in the city, and law enforcement officers began investigating the murder.

Who is Andriy Parubiy?

Andriy Parubiy

Andriy Parubiy was born on January 31, 1971 in Chervonohrad (Lviv region). He has been in politics since 1990, when he was elected a deputy of the Lviv region Council.

In 1991, together with Oleh Tyahnybok, he was one of the founders of the Social-National Party of Ukraine, renamed in 2004 into the All-Ukrainian Association "Freedom".

He has been an MP of the Verkhovna Rada since 2007. He was first elected from the “Our Ukraine — Peopleʼs Self-Defense” bloc, later from the “Motherland” bloc. In the current convocation, he was a representative of the “European Solidarity” bloc.

After the Revolution of Dignity and the flight of Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Parubiy was appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, a position he held from February to June 2014.

In 2016, he became the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, replacing Volodymyr Groysman, who headed the government. He held this position until August 2019.

