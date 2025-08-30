Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv. What is known (UPD)

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and current MP from the "European Solidarity" party Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv. The shooter is being sought.

The National Police first wrote about the politicianʼs murder, and Babelʼs sources confirmed his name.

The police did not give a name, but clarified that the deceased was born in 1971 (like Parubiy).

According to police, at around noon, 102 received a report of a shooting in the Frankivsk district of Lviv. As a result of the injuries received, the victim died on the spot.

Babelʼs interlocutors say that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. Our interlocutor added that the shots were fired by a person dressed as a delivery service courier.

UPD at 12:46 PM: The identity of the deceased was confirmed by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi and President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Kozytskyi, Parubiy died before the arrival of doctors. The shooter is being sought.

UPD at 1:50 PM: A special operation "Siren" was reported in Lviv, and law enforcement officers began investigating the murder.

Who is Andriy Parubiy?

Andriy Parubiy was born on January 31, 1971 in Chervonohrad (Lviv region). He has been in politics since 1990, when he was elected a deputy of the Lviv Regional Council.

In 1991, together with Oleh Tyahnybok, he was one of the founders of the Social-National Party of Ukraine, renamed in 2004 into the All-Ukrainian Association "Freedom".

He has been an MP of the Verkhovna Rada since 2007. He was first elected from the “Our Ukraine — Peopleʼs Self-Defense” bloc, later from “Motherland”. In the current convocation, he was a representative of “European Solidarity”.

After the Revolution of Dignity and the flight of Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Parubiy was appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, a position he held from February to June 2014.

In 2016, he became the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, replacing Volodymyr Groysman, who headed the government. He held this position until August 2019.

