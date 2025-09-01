Murder of Andriy Parubiy — the detainee was declared of the suspicion

The detained 52-year-old Lviv resident was informed of suspicion in the murder of the MP of Ukraine and former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Mykola Meret says that "the suspicion is based on objective evidence indicating that the detained person committed the murder of the MP".

The suspectʼs actions were classified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely: Part 1 of Article 115 (intentional murder) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons).

Prosecutors are now preparing a petition to the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention without the possibility of posting bail.

Currently, investigative actions are ongoing with the suspect. Searches are underway at his places of residence and stay.

What preceded

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv on August 30, 2025. The shooting occurred in the Frankivsk district of Lviv. As a result of the injuries received, the victim died on the spot.

At midnight on September 1, 36 hours after the murder, law enforcement officials announced that they had detained a suspect in the murder of a politician in the Khmelnytskyi region. They say that the crime was carefully prepared: the deceasedʼs travel schedule was studied, a route was laid, and an escape plan was thought out.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the first statements of the suspect are already available. The head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that the murder of Parubiy is not a random crime. There is a Russian trace.

The MP of the “European Solidarity” faction Volodymyr Ariyev said that Andriy Parubiy had asked to be provided with state protection six months before the murder. The State Protection Department explained that Parubiy was not on the list of officials who are provided with state protection.

Parubiy and his family could have received state protection when the official held the position of Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2016-2019. And also for one year after these powers ended.

Farewell to Andriy Parubiy will take place on September 1 at 7:00 PM in the St. Georgeʼs Archcathedral. The funeral service in the St. Georgeʼs Cathedral will begin on September 2 at 12:00 PM. A citywide farewell ceremony will be held at approximately 1:30 PM on Rynok Square near the Town Hall. Andriy Parubiy will be buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery.

