The head of the National Police: The murder of Andriy Parubiy is not accidental, there is a Russian trace

The head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that the murder of former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the MP Andriy Parubiy on August 30 was not a random crime. There is a Russian trace.

According to him, on August 30, in the Sykhivsky district of Lviv, the suspect disguised himself as a courier and opened fire on the politician, firing eight shots.

And then the man tried to cover his tracks — he changed clothes, got rid of his weapon, and tried to hide in the Khmelnytskyi region.

What preceded

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv on August 30, 2025. The shooting occurred in the Frankivsk district of Lviv. As a result of the injuries received, the victim died on the spot.

At midnight on September 1, 36 hours after the murder, law enforcement officials reported that they had detained a suspect in the murder of a politician in the Khmelnytskyi region. They say that the crime was carefully prepared: the deceasedʼs travel schedule was studied, a route was laid, and an escape plan was thought out.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the suspectʼs first statements are already available.

The MP of the “European Solidarity” faction Volodymyr Ariyev said that Andriy Parubiy had asked to be provided with state protection six months before the murder. The State Protection Department explained that Parubiy was not on the list of officials who are provided with state protection.

Parubiy and his family could have received state protection when the official held the position of Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2016-2019. And also for one year after these powers ended.

Farewell to Andriy Parubiy will take place on September 1 at 7:00 PM in the St. Georgeʼs Archcathedral. The funeral service in the St. Georgeʼs Cathedral will begin on September 2 at 12:00 PM. A citywide farewell ceremony will be held at approximately 1:30 PM on Rynok Square near the Town Hall. Andriy Parubiy will be buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery.

