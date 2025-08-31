The MP of “European Solidarity” — Parubiy asked for state security six months before the murder

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the MP Andriy Parubiy, who was shot dead in Lviv on July 30, had requested state protection for six months before the murder.

This was reported on the air of the KYIV24 TV channel by the MP of the “European Solidarity” faction Volodymyr Ariyev.

"We will definitely deal with this, because six months ago Andriy applied for protection, but protection was not provided. There were reports before that there were threats against several state political figures," he said.

The State Security Department explained that Andriy Parubiy was not included in the list of officials who are provided with state security. Here is the list of state positions:

the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine;

the Prime Minister of Ukraine;

the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine;

the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court;

the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine;

the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine;

the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;

the Attorney General;

the Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Parubiy and his family could have received state protection when the official held the position of Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2016-2019. And also for one year after these powers ended.

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and current MP Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv on July 30, shot 8 times. Various versions are being considered, including a Russian trace. The investigation is ongoing.

