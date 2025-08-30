The Telegraf: Trump discusses the possibility of deploying American private military companies in Ukraine

The main strategy for preventing future war is to continue to transform the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the main deterrent. According to the plan, Ukrainian troops will defend a reinforced border on the front line. They will be rearmed and trained by European NATO allies.

The plan is being discussed alongside other security guarantees developed by the Coalition of the Willing, led by Britain and France. Final details, which include air patrols, exercises and naval missions in the Black Sea, could be announced as early as the weekend of August 30-31.

The US President Donald Trump is in talks with European allies to bring in private US military contractors to provide security guarantees in Ukraine, a plan being developed as a workaround after Trump vowed not to deploy US troops to the country.

For example, Ukraine could continue to purchase American systems such as Patriot air defense batteries or Himars missile launchers, using funds provided by European allies.

Frontline fortifications and bases nearby could be built by American private military contractors. This has already been practiced in Iraq and Afghanistan. They would also protect American businesses in Ukraine.

The presence of American contractors in Ukraine is seen as a significant incentive for European powers that want America to commit to a possible peace deal. The White House opposes deploying its own troops in Ukraine but has agreed to broad support for the use of European forces to support any peace deal.

Their deployment would mean the White House would have its “stake in the game” and strengthen the deterrent effect against a Russian attack due to fears of retaliation from the United States, the sources said. Officials say the use of private contractors would also allow Trump to allay fears among his supporters who oppose foreign interference.

A British government source said that the involvement of private American contractors “means the presence of ʼAmerican boots’ on the ground, which effectively becomes a deterrent for Putin”.

Security guarantees for Ukraine

At the talks in Washington involving Trump, Zelensky, and a number of European leaders on August 18, the issue of Ukrainian security guarantees was key. In particular, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the parties would begin by considering guarantees similar to those in Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

After the meeting, Trump wrote that the parties discussed what guarantees various European countries would provide under US coordination.

Zelensky reported a package of Ukrainian proposals for the purchase of American weapons worth $90 billion — they should become part of security guarantees.

Later, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that after the war, Ukraine would have the right to conclude security agreements not only with the United States and European countries. Washington is currently working on this.

The WSJ also reported that Rubio could lead a working group that would draft security guarantees for Ukraine. The group would consist of national security advisers and NATO representatives.

The security guarantees would include the following components: military presence, air defense, armaments, and monitoring of the cessation of hostilities.

Bloomberg sources also reported that about 10 countries are ready to send their forces to Ukraine as a security guarantee within the framework of a future peace agreement. In particular, the United Kingdom and France are ready to send hundreds of their soldiers, who will be stationed in Ukraine, but away from the front.

Donald Trump stated on August 20 that Washington is ready to provide air support to Ukraine if a potential peace deal with Russia is concluded.

The Financial Times, citing sources, described a preliminary plan for security guarantees for Ukraine. It includes three lines of defense: a demilitarized zone that could be patrolled by neutral peacekeepers from a third country; a defense line behind it that would be patrolled by Ukrainian troops; and a third line where a European deterrent force would be stationed with logistical support from the United States.

