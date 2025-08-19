WSJ: The US Secretary of State to lead group to develop security guarantees for Ukraine

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head a working group of national security advisers and NATO representatives that will work on a draft security guarantees for Ukraine.

This was agreed upon by the US President Donald Trump and European leaders, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Security guarantees will consist of four components, namely military presence, air defense, armaments, and monitoring of the cessation of hostilities.

Media sources among European officials familiar with the negotiations added that the US could provide indirect military support to European peacekeepers without deploying US troops to Ukraine.

The White House declined to comment to The Wall Street Journal. Rubioʼs press office did not respond to a request for comment.

Results of the negotiations in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the US President Donald Trump, and seven European leaders met at the White House on August 18. They discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and trilateral talks between the presidents of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia.

The talks focused on the issue of guarantees for Ukrainian security. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the parties would begin by considering guarantees such as those in Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

After the meeting, Trump wrote that the parties discussed what guarantees various European countries would provide under US coordination. Marco Rubio later stated that after the war, Ukraine would have the right to conclude security agreements not only with the United States and European countries. Washington is currently working on this.

At the end of the talks, the American president called Putin. After the conversation, he wrote that he had begun preparing for a trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin.

Zelensky said that Russia proposed to hold a bilateral Ukraine-Russia meeting first, and then a trilateral one. Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that in a conversation with Trump, Putin agreed to a bilateral meeting with Zelensky. However, Moscow did not officially confirm this.

Reuters wrote that the meeting of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia could take place in Hungary. As for the trilateral meeting of Trump, Zelensky, and Putin in Europe, they suggest considering Geneva, Switzerland, or the Italian capital, Rome.

