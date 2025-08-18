Sky News: Europe is debating where Trump, Zelensky and Putin will meet. Budapest, Rome and Geneva are among the options

The upcoming meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his American counterpart Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could take place in Europe. However, a specific location has not yet been determined.

Depending on how the meeting in Washington goes, American colleagues have asked European diplomats to be prepared for a trilateral meeting between Trump, Zelensky, and Putin, which could take place this week.

The US and the EU have agreed to hold the meeting in Europe unless there are last-minute changes.

According to media reports, during a video call of the "Coalition of the Willing", Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni suggested Rome as the venue. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron insisted on Geneva, Switzerland.

At the same time, Zelensky and Trump prefer the Vatican, but Putin leans towards Geneva.

The Italian and Swiss foreign ministries have said they are willing to hold talks. However, EU diplomats are also considering other options, including Budapest and Helsinki.

Putin and Trump held three-on-three talks on August 15. The meeting lasted about three hours, after which the US president and the Kremlin leader made brief statements, but did not answer journalistsʼ questions.

The leaders made no significant statements about the ceasefire in Ukraine and related issues, but both spoke positively about the negotiations. There were also no agreements on a trilateral summit with Zelenskyʼs participation.

Later, Trump invited Volodymyr Zelensky to meet on August 18 in Washington — the Ukrainian president says that there they will discuss “all the details of ending the war”. And in a conversation with the Europeans, Trump said that a summit with the participation of Putin and Zelensky could take place on Friday, August 22.

