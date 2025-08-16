Zelensky will meet with Trump on August 18 in Washington. What is known

After talking with Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would meet with the US president on Monday, August 18, in Washington. And there they would discuss "all the details after the killings are over, after the war is over".

The head of state reported this following a conversation with Trump.

Zelensky said that the US president informed him about his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on August 15 and the main points of the conversation. Zelensky stressed that it is important that Americaʼs power influences the development of the situation.

"We support President Trumpʼs proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, America and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and the trilateral format is suitable for this," the President of Ukraine wrote.

According to him, it is important that Europeans are involved at all stages for the sake of reliable security guarantees together with America. In addition, they have already discussed "positive signals" from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing security for Ukraine.

In total, the conversation with Trump lasted more than an hour and a half — first one-on-one, and then European leaders joined.

A spokesperson for the European Commission told Suspilne that the telephone conversation was attended by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the US Special Representative Steve Witkoff.

Putin and Trump held talks in a three-on-three format on August 15. The meeting lasted about three hours, after which the US president and the Kremlin leader made brief statements, but did not answer journalistsʼ questions. The leaders did not make any significant statements about the ceasefire in Ukraine and related issues.

Trump has previously said there is a “good chance” he will meet with Putin and Zelensky — saying the meeting could happen quickly after his summit with the Kremlin leader. He has said that if he doesn’t get the answers he needs by August 15, the three-way meeting won’t happen.

CBS reported, citing sources, that the US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin could meet at the end of next week. The US is already working on a venue for the leadersʼ meeting. The Kremlin leader, commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, said that there are currently no suitable conditions for this.

