Axios: Trump, in conversation with Europeans, named the date of a possible summit with the participation of Putin and Zelensky

The US President Donald Trump wants to organize a trilateral meeting with the participation of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as early as Friday, August 22.

He told European leaders about this during a conversation following the summit in Alaska, Axios writes, citing sources.

At the same time, following the summit, neither Putin nor Trump publicly announced plans to organize a trilateral meeting.

Putinʼs "Peace Plan"

Reuters previously reported that during a joint online meeting, Trump conveyed to Zelensky Putinʼs proposal to freeze most of the front line in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the unoccupied part of the Donetsk region. Zelensky rejected the idea, sources said.

Bloomberg also wrote about Putinʼs same proposal. And The New York Times claimed that Putin also demanded official status for the Russian language in Ukraine and security for the UOC MP.

According to the NYT, Putin offered a written promise not to attack Ukraine or any European country again as a security guarantee. The Axios source adds that Putin mentioned China in the conversation as one of the possible security guarantors for Ukraine.

Putin and Trump held talks in a “three-on-three” format on August 15. The meeting lasted about three hours, after which the US president and the Kremlin leader made brief statements, but did not answer journalists’ questions.

The leaders did not make any significant statements about the ceasefire in Ukraine and related issues, but both spoke positively about the talks. There were also no agreements on a trilateral summit with Zelensky’s participation.

On August 16, it became known that Trump invited Volodymyr Zelensky to meet on August 18 in Washington.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.