The US Secretary of State: Ukraine has the right to conclude security agreements with anyone after the war

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that after the war, Ukraine will have the right to conclude security agreements not only with the United States and European countries. Washington is currently working on this.

He said this in an interview with Fox News.

Rubio emphasized: any sovereign state in the world has the right to enter into security agreements with other countries, this applies not only to NATO.

According to him, everyone, and even Russia for the first time under pressure or at the suggestion of the US President Donald Trump, recognizes that Ukraine also has the right to such security agreements after the war.

"We will work with our European allies and, by the way, with non-European countries to create this security guarantee. We are working on it right now and we will continue to do so. This is something that needs to be implemented after the peace agreement so that Ukraine can feel safe, move forward," Rubio emphasized.

He also stated that there are a number of countries that are ready to take a step forward and provide Ukraine with security guarantees. At the same time, according to him, Ukrainians consider their own Armed Forces to be the strongest guarantee for the future.

"We are no longer giving Ukraine weapons and money. Now we are selling them weapons, and European countries pay for them through NATO," the US Secretary of State noted.

Meeting of Trump, Zelensky and EU leaders in Washington. Key points

President Volodymyr Zelensky, the US President Donald Trump and seven European leaders met at the White House on August 18. This is the largest number of world leaders in the administration of an American president at the same time.

They discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and trilateral talks between the presidents of the US, Ukraine and Russia. First, Trump and Zelensky held a bilateral meeting with delegations. Then, multilateral talks took place.

The talks focused on the issue of guarantees for Ukrainian security. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the parties would begin by considering guarantees such as those in Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

After the meeting, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the parties discussed what guarantees "will be provided by various European countries under the coordination of the United States".

The American leader once again reiterated that Ukraine would not be accepted into NATO, but promised that "we will provide them with very good security guarantees".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.