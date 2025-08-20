Bloomberg: About 10 countries are ready to send their forces to Ukraine as a security guarantee

About 10 countries are ready to send forces to Ukraine as a security guarantee under a future peace deal. In particular, the United Kingdom and France are ready to send hundreds of their soldiers, who will be stationed in Ukraine, but away from the front.

Bloomberg reports this, citing sources.

The agency writes that on August 19, European officials focused on the plan to send British and French troops to Ukraine in terms of security guarantees for Ukraine. In particular, the issue was the number and location of personnel.

The British government statement said that European military leaders would meet with their American counterparts "in the coming days" to develop "robust security assurances and prepare to deploy forces to support them if hostilities cease".

Bloomberg sources say that NATOʼs Supreme Allied Commander Europe and the heads of defense agencies of member countries will participate in these talks.

The first stage of the package of guarantees should be to strengthen the Ukrainian army through training and reinforcements, the sources said. These forces will be supported by a multinational contingent, mainly from European militaries.

At the same time, the nature of the US support remains unclear. Trump has ruled out the possibility of deploying the US troops to Ukraine, but said Washington is ready to provide air support in the event of a peace deal. The US president did not specify what exactly he meant.

"When it comes to security, theyʼre willing to send people in. Weʼre willing to help them with other things, especially from the air, because we have something that nobody else has. But I donʼt think thatʼs going to be a problem," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

European Council President Antonio Costa told reporters that the terms of the guarantees would be agreed "in the coming days, preferably this week".

Security guarantees for Ukraine

At the talks in Washington involving Trump, Zelensky, and a number of European leaders on August 18, the issue of Ukrainian security guarantees was key. In particular, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the parties would begin by considering guarantees similar to those in Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

After the meeting, Trump wrote that the parties discussed what guarantees various European countries would provide under US coordination.

Zelensky reported a package of Ukrainian proposals for the purchase of American weapons worth $90 billion — they should become part of security guarantees.

Later, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that after the war, Ukraine would have the right to conclude security agreements not only with the United States and European countries. Washington is currently working on this.

The WSJ also reported that Rubio could lead a working group that would draft security guarantees for Ukraine. The group would consist of national security advisers and NATO representatives. The security guarantees would include the following components: military presence, air defense, armaments, and monitoring of the cessation of hostilities.

