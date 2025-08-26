The government has allocated almost UAH 5 billion for the “eRecovery” program

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 4.8 billion for the “eRecovery” program.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The funds will go to finance housing certificates under the project "HOME: Compensation for Destroyed Housing". The government expects that almost 3 700 more families whose homes were destroyed due to Russian aggression will be able to purchase new housing.

Financing is provided within the framework of an agreement signed by the Ministry of Development and the Council of Europe Development Bank in July during the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome.

The "eRecovery" program

Acceptance of applications for the "eRecovery" program started on August 1, 2023 in "Diia". In October 2023, Ukrainians who renovated their housing at their own expense received the right to compensation under the "eRecovery" service. The "eRecovery" service is also available to people with shared housing.

From December 2023, Ukrainians with housing certificates for compensation for destroyed property can apply for money reservation to buy new housing — a house or apartment.

In addition, the “eRecovery” housing certificate can be used to partially or fully cover the first installment of a preferential mortgage under the “eHouse” program. And on July 7, the authorities approved a resolution that, within the framework of the “eRecovery” program, allows commissions to remotely inspect destroyed housing in areas of active hostilities.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.