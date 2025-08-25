The Slovak Foreign Ministry stated that Ukrainian diesel imports may decrease due to attacks on the “Druzhba” oil pipeline

Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar stated on August 24 that the Ukrainian armyʼs attacks on the “Druzhba” oil pipeline, through which oil flows from Russia to Slovakia, not only contradict Slovak national interests, but also harm Ukraine itself.

This is reported by the Slovak media outlet Teraz.Sk.

Blanar noted that the Slovak oil refinery “Slovnaft”, which produces various products from Russian oil, is currently a serious supplier of oil to Ukraine and provides 10% of Ukraineʼs monthly consumption [presumably, this refers to diesel fuel].

According to him, he discussed this topic by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on August 24.

"We understand that it is difficult for Ukraine, but this infrastructure is very important for us, especially when we see that Ukraine itself is harming its own interests, because it risks not having enough fuel. Our national interest lies in protecting these supplies, and therefore we are also communicating openly with the Ukrainian side. And I will continue to do this at the European level, and tomorrow during a video call that I will have with the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine," said Blanar.

According to him, the most important thing is to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, which can be "very significantly" facilitated by the initiative of the US President Donald Trump.