The Radaʼs Finance Committee recommended removing Dubinsky from the position of deputy chairman

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance and Tax Policy supported the decision to recall the MP Oleksandr Dubinsky from the position of Deputy Chairman and member of the committee.

This was reported by the MP from “Voice” and Deputy Chairman of the Committee Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The decision was supported by 16 votes.

This issue is to be further considered at the session of the Verkhovna Rada on August 19-21.

Who is Oleksandr Dubinsky?

Oleksandr Dubinsky is a former journalist and now a member of parliament. In January 2021, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against him for interfering in the American elections. After that, Dubinsky was expelled from the “Servant of the People” faction, and later removed from the position of head of the Kyiv regional organization of the “Servant of the People”.

In August 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches at Oleksandr Dubinskyʼs residence to verify the legality of his departure abroad. He left Ukraine ostensibly to accompany his father for treatment at a foreign medical facility. However, his father traveled abroad and returned from there on his own. Dubinsky was suspected in this case.

On November 6, 2023, the court placed Dubinsky under 24-hour house arrest. He was also served with a report on an administrative offense related to corruption.

On November 13 of the same year, after searches by SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Dubinsky was charged with treason — he is accused of informational and subversive activities in favour of the Russian Federation. And on November 14, the court sent Dubinsky to a pre-trial detention center. Since then, the MP has been in custody, the arrest was last extended in early August — until October 3, 2025.

