Antimonopoly Committee Chairman Kyrylenko was not suspended — the Supreme Antimonopoly Committee refused

On August 11, judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) refused to remove from office the head of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko, who is suspected of illegal enrichment.
The decision is being conveyed by the non-governmental organization Transparency International Ukraine.
At the same time, the panel of judges imposed additional obligations on Kyrylenko until October 11 as an accused: in particular, to refrain from communicating with certain witnesses and not to leave Ukraine without the courtʼs permission.
The day before, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) filed a motion to remove Kyrylenko because it believes that he could use his position to influence the judge through his family.
- In mid-August 2024, Kyrylenko was informed of suspicion of illegal enrichment of over UAH 56 million and false declaration. On August 28, bail was posted in full for him, and the court imposed appropriate procedural obligations on him.
- In December, the suspicion was changed — now Kyrylenko is suspected of illegal enrichment of over 72 million hryvnias. Later, Pavlo Kyrylenko received a new suspicion of failure to declare assets.
- On June 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for the wife of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine Alla Kyrylenko — a bail of UAH 9 million. The woman is suspected of aiding and abetting illicit enrichment.
