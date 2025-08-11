Antimonopoly Committee Chairman Kyrylenko was not suspended — the Supreme Antimonopoly Committee refused

On August 11, judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) refused to remove from office the head of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko, who is suspected of illegal enrichment.

The decision is being conveyed by the non-governmental organization Transparency International Ukraine.

At the same time, the panel of judges imposed additional obligations on Kyrylenko until October 11 as an accused: in particular, to refrain from communicating with certain witnesses and not to leave Ukraine without the courtʼs permission.

The day before, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) filed a motion to remove Kyrylenko because it believes that he could use his position to influence the judge through his family.

