Babel sources: Bail was paid in full for the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine Kyrylenko

Yesterday, August 28, bail was paid in full for the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Babel was informed about this by sources in the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

Kyrylenkoʼs bail was set at 30 million hryvnias. Appropriate procedural obligations were also imposed on him and he was ordered to wear an electronic bracelet.

Kyrylenko is suspected of illegal enrichment of over 56 million hryvnias and false declaration.

According to the investigation, in 2020-2023, while holding the position of head of the Donetsk regional state administration, Kyrylenko acquired 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, the rights to which he registered to his wifeʼs relatives. The total value of the property is 61.7 million hryvnias, while the legal income of the official and his family is significantly lower.

The reason for the investigation by SAP and NABU was the journalistic investigation of Radio Liberty. In March 2024, the publication wrote that the SAP and NABU initiated criminal proceedings against the head of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko under the articles of "illegal enrichment" and "declaration of unreliable information."