The court chose a preventive measure against the head of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a preventive measure for the head of the Antimonopoly Committee (AMCU) Pavlo Kyrylenko in the form of a bail of more than 30 million hryvnias. The prosecutorʼs office will appeal this decision.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

Appropriate procedural obligations will be imposed on Kyrylenko, and he will also wear an electronic bracelet. Instead, the court rejected the NABU detectivesʼ request for a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Kyrylenko could not choose a preventive measure for almost two weeks — since August 15, the meeting was postponed three times.

Kyrylenko is suspected of illegal enrichment of over 56 million hryvnias and false declaration.

According to the investigation, in 2020-2023, while holding the post of head of the Donetsk regional state administration, Kyrylenko acquired 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, the rights to which he registered to his wifeʼs relatives. The total value of the property is 61.7 million hryvnias, while the legal income of the official and his family is significantly lower.

The reason for the investigation by SAP and NABU was the journalistic investigation of Radio Liberty. In March 2024, the publication wrote that the SAP and NABU initiated criminal proceedings against the head of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko under the articles of "illegal enrichment" and "declaration of unreliable information."