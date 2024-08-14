The head of AMCU Kyrylenko is suspected of illegal enrichment for 56 million hryvnias

The special anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office (SAP) informed the head of a state body with a special status of suspicion of illegal enrichment of 56.2 million hryvnias, as well as of declaring false information. Babelʼs sources in the law enforcement agencies confirmed that itʼs about the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The SAP press service writes about it.

The investigation established that in 2020-2023, the official, holding the position of head of the regional state administration, acquired 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, the rights to which he registered to his wifeʼs relatives.

This is what the official got:

7 apartments in Kyiv and Uzhhorod with a total area of 688.5 square meters. m;

a house of more than 220 sq. m. m and two land plots near Kyiv;

2 garage boxes;

6 parking spaces;

3 non-residential premises with a total area of more than 190 square meters. m;

BMW X3 car.

The total value of the property is 61.7 million hryvnias. The legal income of the official and his family is significantly lower.

According to SAP, the official did not declare all this property in the declarations for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The press service wrote that the reason for the investigation by SAP and NABU was the journalistic investigation of Radio Liberty. In March 2024, the publication wrote that SAP and NABU initiated criminal proceedings against the head of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko under the articles of "illegal enrichment" and "declaration of unreliable information."

Pavlo Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration in 2019-2023.