The Prosecutorʼs Office wants to remove the head of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) has filed a motion to remove the Chairman of the Antimonopoly Committee (AMCU) Pavlo Kyrylenko from his position.
This was reported by the press service of AMCU.
The prosecutorʼs office says they filed the motion after Kyrylenkoʼs defense tried to remove a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) from hearing the case.
"The officialʼs defense attorney indicated in his statement of recusal that he may make decisions, including negative ones, regarding the enterprise where the judgeʼs family member is employed. The defendant supported this statement," the prosecutorʼs office emphasized.
SAPO believes that Kyrylenkoʼs suspension is necessary, as he can use his position to influence the judge through his family.
- In mid-August 2024, Kyrylenko was informed of suspicion of illegal enrichment of over UAH 56 million and false declaration. On August 28, bail was posted in full for him, and the court imposed appropriate procedural obligations on him.
- In December, the suspicion changed — now Kyrylenko is suspected of illegal enrichment of over UAH 72 million.
- Subsequently, Pavlo Kyrylenko received a new suspicion of failure to declare assets.
- On June 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for the wife of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine Alla Kyrylenko — a bail of UAH 9 million. The woman is suspected of aiding and abetting illicit enrichment.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.