The Prosecutorʼs Office wants to remove the head of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) has filed a motion to remove the Chairman of the Antimonopoly Committee (AMCU) Pavlo Kyrylenko from his position.

This was reported by the press service of AMCU.

The prosecutorʼs office says they filed the motion after Kyrylenkoʼs defense tried to remove a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) from hearing the case.

"The officialʼs defense attorney indicated in his statement of recusal that he may make decisions, including negative ones, regarding the enterprise where the judgeʼs family member is employed. The defendant supported this statement," the prosecutorʼs office emphasized.

SAPO believes that Kyrylenkoʼs suspension is necessary, as he can use his position to influence the judge through his family.

