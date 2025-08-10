Baku accused Russia of attacking its energy facilities in Ukraine. Media reports say Azerbaijan may lift arms embargo

Azerbaijan has accused Russia of targeted attacks on the energy facilities of an Azerbaijani company in Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev following a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is a strike on the oil depot of the Azerbaijani company SOCAR in Odesa, as well as on a gas compressor station that transports Azerbaijani gas to Ukraine.

"We expressed confidence that this will under no circumstances lead to the termination of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in the energy sector," the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani media outlet Kaliber writes, citing sources, that if Russia continues its aggressive policy towards Azerbaijanʼs interests, official Baku will begin considering lifting the embargo on arms supplies to Ukraine.

In early 2025, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine would transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe. After Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas on January 1, 2025, EU countries began looking for alternative sources of energy, one of which was Azerbaijan.

At the end of July, “Naftogaz Group” signed an agreement for the purchase of Azerbaijani gas with SOCAR Energy Ukraine for the first time.

