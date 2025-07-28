Ukraine will import gas from Azerbaijan — agreed on test supply

“Naftogaz” Group has for the first time concluded an agreement to purchase Azerbaijani gas with SOCAR Energy Ukraine.
This was reported by the press service of “Naftogaz”.
The test gas supply will take place via the Trans-Balkan Corridor along the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukrainian border route and will be small in volume.
In early 2025, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine would transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe. After Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas on January 1, 2025, EU countries began looking for alternative sources of energy, one of which was Azerbaijan.
Previously, Ukraine simplified gas transportation through the Trans-Balkan Corridor. This route is technically available, but has not been fully utilized due to high tariffs in each country through which the gas passes (Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine). To make transportation more profitable, operators in these countries have proposed a joint solution to harmonize tariffs and facilitate capacity booking.
