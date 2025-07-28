Ukraine will import gas from Azerbaijan — agreed on test supply

“Naftogaz” Group has for the first time concluded an agreement to purchase Azerbaijani gas with SOCAR Energy Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of “Naftogaz”.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The test gas supply will take place via the Trans-Balkan Corridor along the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukrainian border route and will be small in volume.