Ukraine will be able to transport gas from Greece via the Trans-Balkan Corridor

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NCRECU) has simplified the transportation of gas to Ukraine through the Trans-Balkan Corridor.

This was reported by the press services of the National Commission for the Regulation of Energy and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Now, the capacity for transporting gas from Greece to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan route will be allocated through a single joint auction. This amounts to approximately three million cubic meters of gas per day. This should create an alternative to Russian gas for Ukraine and the countries of the region and improve energy security.

The Trans-Balkan route is technically available, but has not been fully utilized due to high tariffs in each country through which the gas passes (Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine). To make transportation more profitable, operators in these countries have proposed a joint solution to harmonize tariffs and facilitate capacity booking.

"So we hope for positive decisions from all participating countries regarding the use of the Trans-Balkan route for our common strategic goals," summed up Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko.

Ukraine is negotiating with the gas transmission system operators of the Republic of Bulgaria (Bulgartransgaz), the Hellenic Republic (DESFA SA), the Republic of Moldova (VestMoldTransgaz SRL) and Romania (Transgaz SA).

