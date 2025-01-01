Ukraine officially halts Russian gas transit

At 7:00 a.m. on January 1, 2025, the transportation of Russian natural gas through the territory of Ukraine was stopped in the interests of national security.
This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.
As explained by the head of the ministry Herman Halushchenko, Kyiv informed international partners about this in accordance with the established procedure.
"This is a historic point. Russia is losing markets, it will suffer financial losses. Europe has already made a decision to abandon Russian gas. And the European initiative Repower EU provides for exactly what Ukraine has done today," says Halushchenko.
Starting today, the stateʼs gas transportation system operates in a mode of no Russian gas transit. The gas transportation system infrastructure was prepared in advance to operate in a zero transit mode and provide reliable gas supplies to Ukrainian consumers, the Ministry of Energy added.
- Ukraine announced back in March that it does not plan to extend the contract for the transit of Russian gas to European countries. It expires on January 1, 2025.
- The day before, the National Energy Regulatory Commission adopted a decision according to which, from January 1, the tariff for gas transportation for domestic consumers in Ukraine will increase by two to four times due to the cessation of Russian gas transit.
- Later, they clarified that the gas tariff for household consumers would not change. Prices for the population were fixed for the entire current heating season.
