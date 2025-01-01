Ukraine officially halts Russian gas transit

At 7:00 a.m. on January 1, 2025, the transportation of Russian natural gas through the territory of Ukraine was stopped in the interests of national security.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

As explained by the head of the ministry Herman Halushchenko, Kyiv informed international partners about this in accordance with the established procedure.

"This is a historic point. Russia is losing markets, it will suffer financial losses. Europe has already made a decision to abandon Russian gas. And the European initiative Repower EU provides for exactly what Ukraine has done today," says Halushchenko.

Starting today, the stateʼs gas transportation system operates in a mode of no Russian gas transit. The gas transportation system infrastructure was prepared in advance to operate in a zero transit mode and provide reliable gas supplies to Ukrainian consumers, the Ministry of Energy added.

