A principled position. Ukraine will not continue the transit of Russian gas

Ukraine will not directly extend the current contract with Gazprom on the transit of Russian gas through its gas transportation system (GTS), but the country is ready to extend the transit at the initiative of the countries of the European Union.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference in Kyiv.

"We, of course, do not plan negotiations with the aggressor country to extend the transit contract and sign the agreement, but we have had repeated negotiations with European leaders on the basis of the European Commission. If European countries act either as a consortium, or if one of the European partners acts as a transitor of their own gas, we are ready to provide such a service. Here, the initiative is on the side of the EU and our European partners," he said.

According to him, the GTS of Ukraine is ready to function even without the transit of Russian natural gas.

The contract between "Naftogaz of Ukraine" and "Gazprom" on the organization of transportation, the transport agreement between trem, as well as the inter-operator agreement were signed on December 30, 2019. The contract provides for the transit of 40 billion cubic meters of gas per year in 2021-2024.

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson says that the European Commission does not intend to engage in any contacts with Russia to continue the transit of Russian gas to European countries through Ukraineʼs GTS, instead it will take all necessary measures to completely get rid of Russian gas.