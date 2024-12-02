Azerbaijan has started supplying gas to Slovakia

On December 1, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) began supplying natural gas to Slovakiaʼs largest state supplier of energy resources, SPP.

This was reported by the press service of SOCAR.

In November 2024, the companies signed a short-term pilot contract. But SOCAR noted that they seek to develop a "long-term energy partnership."

Slovakia has already become the 12th country that receives Azerbaijani gas. It is also bought by Turkey, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia and North Macedonia.

What preceded

The agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on the export of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory expires at the end of 2024. So Slovakia and other EU countries are starting to look for alternative sources, one of them was Azerbaijan.

Russia said it was ready to continue supplying gas through Ukraine, but due to the war, Ukraine refused to participate in negotiations with the Russian Federation regarding the export of gas through its territories.

Slovakiaʼs SPP said it has diversified gas purchase contracts with BP, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Eni and RWE and has up to 150% of its customersʼ consumption available as a safety cushion. SPP said Slovakia has also diversified its transit supply routes in the event of a stoppage of transit through the Ukraine pipeline.

