Russia struck a gas station in the Odesa region at night — more than 2 000 consumers without gas (UPD)

Russia struck a gas station in the village of Novosilske (Odesa region), on the night of August 6. Due to damage to the main gas pipeline, 2 500 consumers were temporarily disconnected.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

A fire broke out at the site, which was extinguished at 07:25. The fire destroyed production equipment. The consequences of the attack are still being eliminated. Gas is currently being released from the system. All services are working at the site.

"And this was a deliberate attack on our preparations for the heating season, absolutely cynical, like every Russian attack on the energy sector," the president says.

UPD: The Ministry of Energy clarified that the Russian Federation used drones to attack a gas transportation system (GTS) facility, which provides one of the natural gas supply routes to Ukraine.

The strike hit the compressor station of the GTS Operator of Ukraine in the Odesa region near the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

It was deployed as part of a route that connects Greek LNG terminals with Ukrainian gas storage facilities via the Trans-Balkan Gas Pipeline, and which has already delivered LNG from the US and test volumes of Azerbaijani gas.

"This is a Russian strike purely against civilian infrastructure, targeted against the energy sector and at the same time against relations with Azerbaijan, the US and partners in Europe, against the normal life of Ukrainians and all Europeans," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.