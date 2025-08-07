Corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment — bail was posted for three suspects

Bail was posted for the former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration (RSA) Serhii Haidai, Colonel of the National Guard Vasyl Myshansky, and Director of the drone manufacturer "Acopters" Yevhenia Sidelnykova, who are suspected of corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

This is reported by Suspilne with reference to their lawyers and the spokeswoman of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

A bail of UAH 10 million was posted for ex-leader Haidai. Lawyer Roman Kruhlyak said that these were individuals, but did not specify who exactly. According to him, Haidai left the pre-trial detention center at approximately 6:00 PM.

A contribution of UAH 2 million was made for Colonel Myshansky.

"The guardsmen searched for two days, collecting money to post bail for him," said lawyer Andriy Velikotsky.

For Yevhenia Sidelnykova, UAH 2 million were also contributed.

The suspects were banned from leaving designated cities and from contacting other suspects in the case. They were also ordered to surrender their passports and wear electronic bracelets.

What preceded

On August 2, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) reported the discovery of a deal to purchase drones and electronic warfare equipment.

According to law enforcement officials, a sitting MP, heads of district and city military administrations, and National Guard soldiers were caught taking bribes. The defendants concluded state contracts with suppliers at deliberately inflated prices — up to 30% of the contract amount was returned to the businessmen, say the Bureauʼs employees. The commander of the National Guard removed from their positions the defendants in the NABU and SAPO corruption case.

The next day, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Serhii Haidai from the position of the head of the Mukachevo Regional State Administration, and Andriy Yurchenko from the position of head of the Rubizhna Regional Administrative Organization.

On August 4, law enforcement officers reported suspicions to six participants in the scheme. They are the following:

the former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhii Haidai ;

; the MP from the "Servant of the People" Oleksiy Kuznetsov ;

; the head of the Rubizhna City Military Administration Andriy Yurchenko ;

; the commander of the National Guard military unit Vasyl Myshansky ;

; Vladyslav Marchenko , owner of the drone production company "Acopters";

, owner of the drone production company "Acopters"; the director of the same enterprise Yevhenia Sidelnykova.

On the same day, the Supreme Court of Ukraine remanded Oleksiy Kuznetsov, a member of parliament from the “Servant of the People” party, in custody for 60 days. His bail was set at UAH 8 million.

Serhii Haidai and Vladyslav Marchenko will be in custody for the same period, with bail of UAH 10 and 15 million, respectively.

On August 5, Sidelnykova and Myshansky were remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 2 million.

