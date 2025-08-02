NABU and SAPO exposed a corruption scheme in the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment (UPD)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) reported the discovery of a deal to purchase drones and electronic warfare equipment.

This is reported by NABU.

According to law enforcement officials, a sitting MP, heads of district and city military administrations, and National Guard soldiers were caught taking bribes. The suspects concluded state contracts with suppliers at deliberately inflated prices — up to 30% of the contract amount was returned to the businessmen, say Bureau employees.

4 people have been detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Law enforcement officials announced that details will later appear on the official resources of anti-corruption agencies.

UPD: Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that the commander of the National Guard has removed from their positions those involved in the NABU and SAPO corruption case. An official investigation has been launched in this regard.

The National Guard has also created a Department for Control over Service (Combat) Activities, which is supposed to "prevent abuse from within", Klymenko added. According to him, a team of specialists who have been selected "according to the criteria of integrity and professional suitability" is already being formed.

Presidential draft law on NABU and SAPO

On July 31, Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft law No. 13533 on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO. Document No. 13533 repeals a number of norms that were introduced into the previous draft law No. 13414. In particular, the SAPOʼs subordination to the Prosecutor General is abolished. The agency will be subordinate to a separate head and his deputies.

The Prosecutor General was prohibited from entrusting the pre-trial investigation of an offense that falls under the jurisdiction of NABU to other bodies.

The Prosecutor General is also prohibited from giving written instructions to the detective and internal control units of NABU or to prosecutors of SAPO.

The document also stipulates that employees of the NABU, SAPO, Bureau of Economic Investigations, Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, and State Bureau of Investigation who have access to state secrets will have to undergo a polygraph test every two years to determine whether they have committed acts in favour of Russia. These tests are to be conducted by the internal control units of these bodies.

Within six months from the date of entry into force of this law, the Security Service of Ukraine must conduct the same check of employees.

The NABU employees are also prohibited from traveling abroad during martial law, except for official trips.

