Zelensky dismissed Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo RSA, and Yurchenko from the post of head of the Rubizhna RMA. Hereʼs why

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Serhii Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo Regional State Administration (RSA) and Andriy Yurchenko from the post of head of the Rubizhna Regional Military Administration (RMA). This happened after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) exposed a corruption scheme in the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment.

This is stated in orders No. 98/2025-rp and No. 99/2025-rp.

NABU and SAPO stated that they caught a sitting MP, heads of district and city military administrations, and National Guard soldiers taking bribes. Investigators found that the defendants concluded state contracts with suppliers at deliberately inflated prices — up to 30% of the contract amount was returned to the businessmen.

As Suspilne and UP wrote, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, among the defendants in the case are the head of the Mukachevo RSA and former head of the Luhansk RMA Serhii Haidai, the head of the Rubizhna RMA of the Luhansk region Andriy Yurchenko, and the MP from the “Servant of the People” Oleksiy Kuznetsov.

Subsequently, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that the commander of the National Guard had removed from their posts the persons involved in NABU and SAPO corruption case. The National Guard has launched an internal investigation.

In an evening video address on August 2, the president stated that anti-corruption authorities had exposed a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as well as heads of district and city administrations, and soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine, for taking bribes in a case of fraud in the procurement of electronic warfare and FPV equipment, calling it absolutely immoral. And he summarized that full and fair responsibility must be met for this.

Also on the evening of August 2, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted that the government had sent the president a draft order to dismiss the head of the Mukachevo RSA Serhii Haidai.

