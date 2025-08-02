Suspilne: NABU and SAPO corruption case involves MP from “Servant of the People” and ex-head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration

Law enforcement officers detained Oleksiy Kuznetsov, a member of parliament from the “Servant of the People” party, and the former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhii Haidai, in a corruption case involving the purchase of drones and electronic warfare equipment.

This is reported by sources of Suspilne.

Kuznetsov was elected in 2019 in the Luhansk region, and is also a member of the Verkhovna Radaʼs Human Rights Committee and the temporary investigative commission on tariff policy. He previously worked as an assistant to parliamentarians from the “Party of Regions” and the “Petro Poroshenko Bloc”.

Oleksiy Kuznetsov voted for bill No. 12414 on restrictions on the work of NABU and SAPO. His membership in the faction will be suspended, said the head of the political force Davyd Arakhamia.

“We expect a court hearing on this case in due time,” he added.

Media sources also reported that the statement of the anti-corruption authorities refers to Serhii Haidai, the former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration and currently the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

Earlier, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office reported the discovery of a deal to purchase drones and electronic warfare equipment. According to law enforcement officials, the defendants concluded state contracts with suppliers at deliberately inflated prices — up to 30% of the contract amount was returned to the dealers.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko declared that the commander of the National Guard has suspended those involved in the case. An internal investigation has been launched into this matter.

