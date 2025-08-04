An MP from the “Servant of the People” Kuznetsov was sent to custody — he is suspected of corruption

An MP from the “Servant of the People” party Oleksiy Kuznetsov was sent to custody for 60 days in a case of corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

This is reported by Suspilne.

He was also set a bail of UAH 8 million.

What preceded

On August 2, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) reported the discovery of a deal to purchase drones and electronic warfare equipment.

According to law enforcement officials, a sitting MP, heads of district and city military administrations, and National Guard soldiers were caught taking bribes. The defendants concluded state contracts with suppliers at deliberately inflated prices — up to 30% of the contract amount was returned to the businessmen, say the Bureauʼs employees. The commander of the National Guard removed from their positions the defendants in the NABU and SAPO corruption case.

The next day, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Serhii Haidai from the position of head of the Mukachevo Regional State Administration (RSA), and Andriy Yurchenko from the position of head of the Rubizhna Regional Military Administration (RMA).

On August 4, law enforcement officers reported suspicions to 6 participants in the scheme, whose names were given to the media. They are the following:

the former head of the Luhansk RSA Serhii Haidai ;

; the MP from the "Servant of the People" Oleksiy Kuznetsov ;

; the head of the Rubizhna RMA Andriy Yurchenko ;

; the commander of a military unit of the National Guard;

the owner and director of a drone manufacturing company.

