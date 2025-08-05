Corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW equipment: the director of a drone production company was chosen as a preventive measure

On August 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) of Ukraine imposed a preventive measure on the director of “Akopters” LLC Yevhenia Sidelnikova, who is involved in a case of corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

A correspondent of Suspilne reports this from the courtroom.

Sidelnikova will be held in custody for 60 days, and bail can be set at over UAH 2 million.

If bail is posted, the director must appear at the investigatorʼs summons, surrender her passport, and not travel outside the Kyiv region.

What preceded

On August 2, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) reported the discovery of a deal to purchase drones and electronic warfare equipment.

According to law enforcement officials, a sitting MP, heads of district and city military administrations, and National Guard soldiers were caught taking bribes. The defendants concluded state contracts with suppliers at deliberately inflated prices — up to 30% of the contract amount was returned to the businessmen, say the Bureauʼs employees. The commander of the National Guard removed from their positions the defendants in the NABU and SAPO corruption case.

The next day, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Serhii Haidai from the position of head of the Mukachevo Regional State Administration, and Andriy Yurchenko from the position of head of the Rubizhna Regional Administrative Organization.

On August 4, law enforcement officers reported suspicions to six participants in the scheme, whose names were given to the media. They are:

the former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration (RSA) Serhii Haidai ;

; the MP from the "Servant of the People" Oleksiy Kuznetsov ;

; the head of the Rubizhna City Military Administration (CMA) Andriy Yurchenko ;

; the commander of a military unit of the National Guard;

the owner and director of a drone manufacturing company.

On the same day, the Supreme Court of Ukraine remanded Oleksiy Kuznetsov, a member of parliament from the Servant of the People party, in custody for 60 days. His bail was set at UAH 8 million.

The former head of the Luhansk RSA Serhii Haidai, and the owner of a drone production company Vladyslav Marchenko, will be detained for the same period, with bail set at UAH 10 and 15 million, respectively.

