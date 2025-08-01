Death toll from Kyiv attack rises to 31 (UPD)

The death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of July 31 has risen to 31 (UPD at 10:45). Among them are five children (UPD at 10:58). The youngest child was two years old.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, the Kyiv Police and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tkachenko.

159 people were injured, including 16 children. 180 rescuers and 60 pieces of equipment were involved in the liquidation of the consequences. More than 2 000 tons of debris were removed from the site.

Search and rescue operations are now complete (UPD at 10:58).

On the night of July 31, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 8 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles and 309 drones. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv. The air defense neutralized 3 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles and 288 drones.

The attack damaged the buildings of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio and the Kyiv Islamic Cultural Center.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko declared August 1 a day of mourning. On this day, any entertainment events are prohibited in the capital.

