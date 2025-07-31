Russia attacked Ukraine with 8 cruise missiles and over 300 UAVs

On the night of August 31, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 8 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles and 309 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types — a total of 317 air targets. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv. The air defense shot down most of them, but there were direct hits on both missiles and drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russian army launched UAVs from such Russian locations as Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and missiles from the Kursk region.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 3 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles and 288 drones. Direct hits of five missiles (one of them hit a residential building in Kyiv) and 21 strike UAVs were recorded in 12 locations, and debris fell in 19 more.

Six people are known to have died in Kyiv: four in the Svyatoshynsky district and two in Solomyansky. Among the dead is a six-year-old boy and his mother. In the Svyatoshynsky district, a rocket directly hit a residential building — the attack destroyed an entrance with 56 apartments. There may be another 10 people under the rubble — this is preliminary information.

In addition, 52 people were injured in the capital, 29 of them in hospitals. Among the injured were 9 children, the largest number of children injured in one night in the capital since the start of the full-scale war.

