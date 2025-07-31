The enemy launched a combined attack on Kyiv. 7 dead are known (UPD)

On the night of July 31, the Russians launched a combined attack on Kyiv. 7 people are known to have died.

UPD at 11:07: 4 of them were in the Svyatoshynsky district and two in Solomyansky. Among the dead were a six-year-old boy and his mother.

52 people were injured, 29 of them in hospitals. Among the wounded were 9 children. This is the largest number of children injured in one night in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale war.

In total, the consequences of the attack were recorded in 27 places in the capital. In the Svyatoshynsky district, the entrance to a residential building was destroyed. There were also fires in several non-residential buildings.

In the Solomyansky district, apartments in several buildings were damaged. In the Holosiivsky district, a school and a kindergarten were damaged, in particular.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, a shock wave broke windows in the childrenʼs ward of a medical facility.

