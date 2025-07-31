Dovzhenko Film Studio and Islamic cultural center damaged by Russian attack on Kyiv

As a result of a massive attack by the Russian army on the night of July 31, the buildings of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio and the Kyiv Islamic Cultural Center were damaged.

This was reported by the State Film Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In particular, the production facilities of the film studio and partially the hotel premises were damaged.

The blast wave broke out almost 90 windows. The State Film Agency says this is the most extensive destruction of a film studio since the start of the full-scale invasion.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Windows were rattling in the building of the Kyiv Islamic Cultural Center at one of the capitalʼs mosques.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

On the night of July 31, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 8 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles and 309 drones. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv. The air defense neutralized 3 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles and 288 drones.

8 people were killed and 64 injured in the attack in the capital.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.