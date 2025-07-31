Death toll from Russian attack in Kyiv rises (UPD)

The number of victims in Kyiv after the night attack by Russia as of 7:50 PM. has increased to 15 people, including one child.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

132 people were injured, including 14 children. Rescuers continue to work at the scene of the attacks. Emergency and search operations are ongoing.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko declared August 1 a Day of Mourning. On this day, flags will be flown at half-mast on all municipal buildings in the city. It is also recommended that national flags be lowered on state and private buildings.

Any entertainment events will be banned in the capital.

On the night of July 31, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 8 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles and 309 drones. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv. The air defense neutralized 3 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles and 288 drones.

The attack damaged the buildings of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio and the Kyiv Islamic Cultural Center.

