WSJ: Trump agreed to offer to sell weapons to Ukraine after seeing the consequences of Russian shelling

The US President Donald Trump agreed to Germanyʼs offer to purchase Patriot systems for Ukraine with German money after seeing footage of the latest Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities on July 11.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

When Merz learned of the aid suspension to Ukraine two weeks ago, he asked to speak with Trump. The conversation took place on July 3, the same day Trump last spoke with Putin.

Merz immediately offered to buy two Patriot systems from the US to transfer to Ukraine. The US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth joined the call. Sources say that at that point it seemed as if Trump was unaware of the decision to suspend aid.

“Pete, what’s going on?” he asked, and within a few days the Pentagon had resumed deliveries.

Then, on July 3, Trump did not agree to the sale of the complexes. However, after seeing the bombing of Ukraine on July 11, Trump himself called Merz. The WSJ does not specify what attacks were being referred to, but on July 11, the Russians targeted a maternity hospital in Kharkiv — news about this appeared in “Trump’s favorite newspaper” the New York Post the same day.

Trump then called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on his cell phone to express his disappointment that Putin was continuing to attack Ukraine.

Merz was surprised, but quickly realized that Trump had lost patience with the Russian leader. Trump announced that he was ready to accept the German Chancellorʼs offer and offered to buy not two, but five Patriot systems.