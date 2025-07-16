Politico: France will not participate in the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine

France will not join the initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine at the expense of European countries.
Politico writes about this, citing sources.
The media notes that French President Emmanuel Macron has long called on Europeans to develop their own defense industry and buy locally. That is why, according to sources, the country did not join the initiative.
The French government also faces difficulties in increasing its own defense spending while trying to simultaneously reduce the budget and deal with the deficit.
- The US President Donald Trump, after meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on July 14, announced that he had concluded an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine. They did not specify what weapons and how much they were worth. However, Trump spoke of “state-of-the-art weapons worth billions of dollars,” while Rutte emphasized that the agreement included both ammunition and missiles.
- Later, Axios reported that the US would sell nearly $10 billion worth of weapons to NATO allies for further deliveries to Ukraine. And this is just the first phase.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.