Politico: France will not participate in the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine

Olha Bereziuk
France will not join the initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine at the expense of European countries.

Politico writes about this, citing sources.

The media notes that French President Emmanuel Macron has long called on Europeans to develop their own defense industry and buy locally. That is why, according to sources, the country did not join the initiative.

The French government also faces difficulties in increasing its own defense spending while trying to simultaneously reduce the budget and deal with the deficit.

