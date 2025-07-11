Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones, maternity hospital damaged

Russian troops attacked the center of Kharkiv with drones early on the morning of July 11, injuring three people.

This is written by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The explosions hit a maternity hospital, and the woman in labor is being evacuated to another medical facility, added Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Also at night, drones attacked Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region — seven hits were recorded. A 65-year-old woman was injured. The strikes affected residential buildings, a medical facility, and an enterprise.

