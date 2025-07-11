Appointment of the head of the BES. The competition winner, Tsyvinsky, did not receive an official explanation for his non-appointment.

Three days ago, National Anti-Corruption Bureau detective Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi appealed to the government to clarify the legal grounds for rejecting his candidacy for the position of head of the Bureau of Economic Security. Tsyvinskyi also wanted to receive the documents that served as the basis for this decision.

Oleksandr Tsyvinsky wrote about this on Facebook.

According to Tsyvinsky, after three days, he has not received any answers, decisions or materials. There is no information about what kind of "security risks" there are in the event of his appointment. Tsyvinsky claims that information leaks and attempts to discredit him through Internet resources and anonymous sources are currently being prepared.

What preceded

On June 20, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading a bill on the reboot of the BES. The bill provides for mandatory recertification of employees, and also establishes that international partners will have the decisive voice in the selection and recertification of employees.

The law stipulates that the new head of the BEB must be elected by a commission of six members, half of whom are international experts with the right to cast a decisive vote.

Rebooting the Bureau of Economic Security is one condition for Ukraineʼs participation in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility. EU support is also tied to this reform.

At the end of June, the competition for the position of BEB director was won by Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, a detective from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. His candidacy was submitted to the government for consideration on June 30.

On July 7, it became known that the government did not approve Tsyvinsky for the position of director of BEB and is asking the commission to resubmit the candidacy.

Tsyvinsky claims that for him it is “a matter of principle” to find out what “security assessments” were the basis for the authorities’ respective decision. He stated that as a law enforcement officer he “successfully passed all SBU inspections” for 10 years, and also served in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

