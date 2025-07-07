The government did not approve Tsyvinsky for the position of the BES director — asks the commission to resubmit the candidacies

The Cabinet of Ministers asked the competition commission to resubmit candidates for the position of Head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).
This was reported by the governmentʼs press service.
They noted that the decision was made after studying additional materials provided, in particular, by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which relate to national security issues and contain relevant security assessments.
The government added that this decision complies with the provisions of the law "On the Bureau of Economic Security" and "ensures proper compliance with the procedures for appointing the BEB management".
What preceded
On June 20, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading a bill on the reboot of the BES. The bill provides for mandatory recertification of employees, and also establishes that international partners will have the decisive voice in the selection and recertification of employees.
The law stipulates that the new head of the BES must be elected by a commission of six members, half of whom are international experts with the right to cast a decisive vote.
Rebooting the Bureau of Economic Security is one of the conditions for Ukraine in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility. EU support is also tied to this reform.
- At the end of June, the competition for the position of BEB director was won by Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, a detective from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). His candidacy was submitted to the government for consideration on June 30.
