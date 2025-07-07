The government did not approve Tsyvinsky for the position of the BES director — asks the commission to resubmit the candidacies

The Cabinet of Ministers asked the competition commission to resubmit candidates for the position of Head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

This was reported by the governmentʼs press service.

They noted that the decision was made after studying additional materials provided, in particular, by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which relate to national security issues and contain relevant security assessments.

The government added that this decision complies with the provisions of the law "On the Bureau of Economic Security" and "ensures proper compliance with the procedures for appointing the BEB management".