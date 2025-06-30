A proposal was submitted to the government to appoint Tsyvinsky as head of the Bureau of Economic Security

The Commission submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister of Ukraine regarding the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as Director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

The commission reported this on Facebook.

By law, the government has 10 days to make an appointment from the date of submission.

Tsyvinsky is a current NABU detective. He is the head of the 3rd detective unit of the 2nd Main Unit of the NABU. He participated in the "Clean City" operation to expose a criminal organization involved in land corruption in the Kyiv City Council, which involved Denys Komarnytsky.

He won the competition for the position of head of the BES on June 24.