A proposal was submitted to the government to appoint Tsyvinsky as head of the Bureau of Economic Security

The Commission submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister of Ukraine regarding the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as Director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).
The commission reported this on Facebook.
By law, the government has 10 days to make an appointment from the date of submission.
Tsyvinsky is a current NABU detective. He is the head of the 3rd detective unit of the 2nd Main Unit of the NABU. He participated in the "Clean City" operation to expose a criminal organization involved in land corruption in the Kyiv City Council, which involved Denys Komarnytsky.
He won the competition for the position of head of the BES on June 24.
What preceded
On June 20, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading a bill on the reboot of the BES. The bill provides for mandatory recertification of employees, and also establishes that international partners will have the decisive voice in the selection and recertification of employees.
The draft law also stipulates that the new head of the BES should be elected by a commission of six members, half of whom are international experts with the right to cast a decisive vote.
Rebooting the Bureau of Economic Security is one of the conditions for Ukraine in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility. EU support is also tied to this reform.
