The winner of the competition for the position of BES chairman commented on the governmentʼs decision not to appoint him

Tsyvinsky claims that for him it is “a matter of principle” to find out what “security assessments” were the basis for the authorities’ respective decision. He stated that as a law enforcement officer he “successfully passed all SBU inspections” for 10 years, and also served in the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Oleksandr Tsyvinsky commented on the Cabinet of Ministersʼ decision not to appoint him to the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

The detective is convinced that the governmentʼs decision is not in accordance with the law. He added that he has contacted the Cabinet of Ministers, the competition commission, and the Security Service to obtain all the necessary information.

"After receiving the relevant data, I will communicate in detail. The main thing is that my intention to transform the BES into an independent and virtuous body has only strengthened," Tsyvinsky wrote.

What preceded

On June 20, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading a bill on the reboot of the BES. The bill provides for mandatory recertification of employees, and also establishes that international partners will have the decisive voice in the selection and recertification of employees.

The law stipulates that the new head of the BES must be elected by a commission of six members, half of whom are international experts with the right to cast a decisive vote.

Rebooting the Bureau of Economic Security is one of the conditions for Ukraine in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility. EU support is also tied to this reform.

At the end of June, the competition for the position of BEB director was won by Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, a detective from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. His candidacy was submitted to the government for consideration on June 30.

On July 7, it became known that the government did not approve Tsyvinsky for the position of director of BES and is asking the commission to resubmit the candidacy.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.