Axios: The US plans to hold nuclear talks with Iran next week

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff plans to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oslo next week to restart nuclear talks.

This was reported by Axios sources.

The sources said a final date has not yet been set and neither country has publicly confirmed the meeting. But if it takes place, it would be the first direct talks since US President Donald Trump ordered a military strike on Iranʼs nuclear facilities last month.

Media sources say Witkoff and Araghchi were in direct contact during and after the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, which ended in a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Representatives from Oman and Qatar also participated in the talks between the parties.

Immediately after the end of the war, Iran did not want to make contact with the United States, but this position gradually changed.

A key issue in future negotiations will be Iranʼs stockpile of highly enriched uranium — currently 400 kilograms, enriched to 60%.

According to Israeli and American officials, this material is now "isolated from the outside world" at three nuclear facilities attacked in the joint strikes: the enrichment complexes at Natanz and Fordow, as well as in underground tunnels at the Isfahan facility.

Iran currently does not have access to the stockpile due to damage from the strikes, but once the rubble is cleared, it may regain access.

What preceded

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. After that, Iran announced that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15. On the evening of June 13, Iran responded by attacking Israel with ballistic missiles. The sides began to exchange blows.

On the night of June 22, the United States attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in the cities of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. American B-2 stealth bombers dropped six GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs on Iranʼs Fordow nuclear facility, two GBU-57 bombs on the Natanz nuclear facility, and a US Navy submarine launched a salvo of 30 Tomahawk missiles, targeting the Natanz facility and another in Isfahan. Details of the operation can be found here.

Trump claimed that all three facilities “have been completely and irreversibly destroyed”. The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Kaine, had previously stated that the nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were “severely damaged”, but he stopped short of saying that Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been “destroyed”. And on June 23, Iran fired several missiles at US military bases in the Middle East.

On the night of June 24, the US President Donald Trump reported that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. A few hours later, Israel confirmed the start of the ceasefire. Then it said that Tehran had violated it.

