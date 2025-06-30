Iran handed a note of protest to the Chargé dʼAffaires of Ukraine over the statements of “some Ukrainian officials”

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the charge dʼaffaires of Ukraine, Kirill Pozdnyakov, to protest against the statements of some Ukrainian officials.

This is reported by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

Shahram Farsai, head of the First Department of Eurasia of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that he had handed over a note of protest to the chargé dʼaffaires over the words of "some Ukrainian officials regarding the Zionist entity and the aggression of the United States against Iran".

According to Farsai, Ukrainian officials allegedly supported Israelʼs military aggression and "neglected Ukraineʼs international legal obligations to comply with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and the four Geneva Conventions".

Chargé dʼAffaires ai Pozdnyakov noted that he would inform the Ukrainian government about the Iranian note of protest.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted to the US strikes on Iranʼs nuclear facilities and stated that "the Iranian nuclear program must be put to an end," and "the aggressive actions of the Iranian regime" led to the current development of events.

Whatʼs happening in the Middle East?

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. After that, Iran announced that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15. On the evening of June 13, Iran responded by attacking Israel with ballistic missiles. The sides began to exchange blows.

On the night of June 22, the United States attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in the cities of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. American B-2 stealth bombers dropped six GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs on Iranʼs Fordow nuclear facility, two GBU-57 bombs on the Natanz nuclear facility, and a US Navy submarine launched a salvo of 30 Tomahawk missiles, targeting the Natanz facility and another in Isfahan. Details of the operation can be found here.

Trump claimed that all three sites had been “totally and irreversibly destroyed.” The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Kaine, had previously said that the nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan had been “severely damaged”, but he stopped short of saying that Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been “destroyed”.

On the night of June 24, the US President Donald Trump reported that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. A few hours later, Israel confirmed the start of the ceasefire. Then it said that Tehran had violated it.

Later, the head of the IAEA noted that Iran is capable of restoring its nuclear program in a few months, because its capabilities have not been completely destroyed.

