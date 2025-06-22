“Iranʼs nuclear program must be put to an end” — the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted to the US strikes on Iranʼs nuclear facilities

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to the American strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities on the night of June 22 and stated that "the Iranian nuclear program must be put to an end" so that it never again threatens either the countries of the Middle East or any other states.

"We note that it is the aggressive actions of the Iranian regime, its long-standing destructive policy of undermining international peace and security, including its hostile attitude towards both Israel and many other nations, that have led to the current development of events," the statement says.

The department added that peaceful efforts regarding nuclear non-proliferation in Iran have been ongoing for years, but have not been effective. Back in the spring, the American side warned Tehran of the consequences if there are no "constructive steps" on their part.

At the same time, Iran, with the help of its proxies, continues to destabilize the security situation in the Middle East, creating more and more threats to peace and security in the region.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that now the United States, together with Israel, has sent a clear signal to the Iranian regime about the inadmissibility of continuing its policy aimed at destabilizing the security situation in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is convinced that it is the resolute policy of "peace through strength", which is already depriving the Iranian regime of the means of terror and destabilization of the region, that can strengthen international peace and security not only in the Middle East, but also in Europe.

Ukraine joins the international community in calling on the parties to reduce tensions in the region and prioritize the search for diplomatic solutions at the negotiating table.

"Regarding the future of Iran, we are convinced that the Iranian people, which have a glorious history spanning thousands of years, deserve a dignified, free, and happy life in peace and understanding with both Israel and all other peoples of the world, and not the dominance of the current regime with its focus on war, terror, lies, and eternal confrontation," the department emphasized.

Ukraine has the moral right to state that the elimination of the Iranian nuclear program will make the Middle East region and the entire world safer. The Foreign Ministry recalled that Iran provides military assistance to the Russian Federation, in particular, supplies UAVs and technology.

"We have repeatedly drawn the attention of the international community to the fact that such actions by Iran are a gross violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015), in particular paragraph 4 of Annex B to this document, and therefore require a necessary response," the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again called on the Iranian leadership to stop providing assistance to Moscow and noted that ending Russian aggression against Ukraine also requires determination, leadership, and increased pressure on those who do not demonstrate constructiveness for the sake of achieving peace. In particular, itʼs about sanctions on Russian oil revenues and the military budget, pressure on Russia, and strengthening Ukraineʼs defense capabilities.

What preceded

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. On the first day of the attack, Israel eliminated more than 20 high-ranking Iranian commanders.

Following the large-scale Israeli attack, Iran declared that it would not participate in nuclear talks with the United States scheduled for June 15. That evening, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles at Israel. This was in response to the IDF attack on Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

And on June 14, Israel declared that it had gained air superiority from western Iran to Tehran. Attacks between the countries continue to this day.

Israel has asked the Administration of the US President Donald Trump to join a war with Iran to destroy the Iranian nuclear program.

On the night of June 22, the United States attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in the cities of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump claimed that all three facilities were “totally and irreversibly destroyed”. Iran then attacked Israel and launched at least 27 missiles in two salvos. More than 80 people were injured.

NBC News wrote that the US is preparing for a possible Iranian retaliatory strike in the next 48 hours.

