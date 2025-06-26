The new Prosecutor General Kravchenko reorganized the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection. Why and what will change

The new Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced that he was reorganizing the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection.
He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.
According to him, the unit was supposed to play a key role in ensuring rights for investors and businesses, but in practice its work was reduced to nominal meetings and bureaucratic procedures.
Now the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection will engage in mediation to organize legal communication with businesses.
"This will also be the area of responsibility of my deputies, heads of specialized structural units, and in the field — heads of regional prosecutorsʼ offices, and not just one department, as was the case before. This will become real interaction to resolve urgent issues," Kravchenko emphasized.
New Prosecutor General of Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on June 21 appointing Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine. Here are his three deputies.
In a speech to the Verkhovna Rada, Kravchenko promised to be politically independent and make only fair decisions, not using his position for political persecution. He wants to restore trust in the prosecutorʼs office and return it to its role as "coordinator of the work of all law enforcement agencies".
Since 2021, Kravchenko has been the head of the Buchanan District Prosecutorʼs Office and participated in the competition for the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. From April 2023, he headed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration until he was dismissed at the end of December 2024. At the same time, Kravchenko was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.
