The new Prosecutor General Kravchenko reorganized the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection. Why and what will change

The new Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced that he was reorganizing the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the unit was supposed to play a key role in ensuring rights for investors and businesses, but in practice its work was reduced to nominal meetings and bureaucratic procedures.

Now the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection will engage in mediation to organize legal communication with businesses.

"This will also be the area of responsibility of my deputies, heads of specialized structural units, and in the field — heads of regional prosecutorsʼ offices, and not just one department, as was the case before. This will become real interaction to resolve urgent issues," Kravchenko emphasized.

New Prosecutor General of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on June 21 appointing Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine. Here are his three deputies.