New Prosecutor General Kravchenko has 3 deputies. Hereʼs who they are

The Prosecutorsʼ Council of Ukraine recommended appointing Maksym Krym, Maria Vdovychenko, and Andriy Leshchenko as Deputy Prosecutors General. They began their duties on June 25.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko agreed with the decision of the Prosecutorsʼ Council and on June 24 signed orders appointing three deputies. Each of them was assigned certain areas of work in the prosecutorʼs office.

Previously, Maksym Krym held the position of the head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, Maria Vdovychenko served as the head of the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office, and Andriy Leshchenko worked in a managerial position in the Department for Counteracting Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict, Office of the Prosecutor General.

New Prosecutor General of Ukraine

On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.