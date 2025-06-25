New Prosecutor General Kravchenko has 3 deputies. Hereʼs who they are

The Prosecutorsʼ Council of Ukraine recommended appointing Maksym Krym, Maria Vdovychenko, and Andriy Leshchenko as Deputy Prosecutors General. They began their duties on June 25.
This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko agreed with the decision of the Prosecutorsʼ Council and on June 24 signed orders appointing three deputies. Each of them was assigned certain areas of work in the prosecutorʼs office.
Previously, Maksym Krym held the position of the head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, Maria Vdovychenko served as the head of the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office, and Andriy Leshchenko worked in a managerial position in the Department for Counteracting Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict, Office of the Prosecutor General.
New Prosecutor General of Ukraine
On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
In a speech to the Verkhovna Rada, Kravchenko promised to be politically independent and make only fair decisions, not using his position for political persecution. He wants to restore trust in the prosecutorʼs office and return it to its role as "coordinator of the work of all law enforcement agencies".
Since 2021, Kravchenko has been the head of the Buchanan District Prosecutorʼs Office and participated in the competition for the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). From April 2023, he headed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration until he was dismissed at the end of December 2024. At the same time, Kravchenko was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.
